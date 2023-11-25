Matt Taylor gives Shrewsbury players key instruction as they look to bounce back from Blackpool loss

Last weekend was a tough one for Shrews to take as they fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Blackpool at the seaside.

The Town head coach used emotive language to describe his side’s result saying it was ‘horrendous’ and that he and the players were devastated.

So when asked what he would like to see from his players in the clash against Port Vale today that he did not see last week, he said: “The biggest thing for me, that is our Achilles heel at this moment in time, are mistakes.

“That is what is costing us goals. So what do I want to see? I want to see the team run hard I want to see the team fight, I want them to be really principle-led and understanding (of what the coaches are asking of them), which they will do.

“I want to see them go out and express themselves. The good thing is even after such a horrendous result last weekend our home form is really good.

“But what you cannot do is keep giving teams a head-start and that will be my message to the players and then to go and implement the specific game plan that we give them for the weekend.”