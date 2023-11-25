Is it time for Shrewsbury Town to move away from a back five?
It was very clear early in the summer that a back five was the route and the system Matt Taylor and Shrewsbury Town were going to adopt.
It was going to be the club's blueprint for the campaign.
We are now 18 games in and some are starting to ask whether that system needs to be tweaked, or some flexibility could introduced.
So, is it worth scrapping the back five? I think it is an interesting point and maybe there is an argument that it needs to go, to help Town become a bit more adventurous and get them on the front foot.