The missing midfield quality that could impacting Shrewsbury Town's back line

Specifically, the fourth goal against Blackpool was a particularly frustrating one to concede as Blackpool played a ball down the middle with Jake Beesley then able to round Marko Marosi and score.

Goals like that are tough to take. But what can that be put down to? Is it down to the back line, or another part of the side?

For me, there is a slight change in the way the midfield is set up this season.

Last season with Luke Leahy and Killian Phillips, there was a real energy and a real drive. Phillips showed a lot of aggression and energy and I think you have to have a real specific build for player in that role.