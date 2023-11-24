Shrewsbury v Port Vale: Who's out and who's a doubt

Tom Bayliss 0% chance

Matt Taylor revealed this week that he is set to be out for six to eight weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Morgan Feeney 75% chance

The defender has been out since the start of October with a hamstring problem but is very close to a return. He travelled with the squad to Blackpool but did not make the 18. We could see him back in it for the first time this weekend.

Brandon Fleming 0% chance

Another Town player with ankle ligament damage, Taylor revealed his injury will leave him out for weeks not months. Is doing his rehab with Town though.

Ryan Finnigan 0% chance

The midfielder has been out for a while since picking up an injury in training, he is not expected back just yet.

Kieran Phillips 0% chance

The forward has a knee injury and was ruled out for three months at the start of November.