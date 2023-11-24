Shrewsbury v Port Vale: Ollie Westbury's prediction line-up
Shrewsbury Town welcome local rivals Port Vale to the Meadow this weekend in a game they desperately need to win.
Plus
Published
But what starting XI will Matt Taylor choose? Ollie Westbury gives his prediction.
Formation: 3-4-1-2
Marko Marosi
The Salop number one always plays when he is fit, so barring any midweek mishaps, he will be in the team.
Tom Flanagan
The defender has done well as a general rule since coming back into the team, and I would expect him to take his place at right centre-back.
Chey Dunkley
The Town skipper, like Marosi, is always going playing to play if fit.