Shrewsbury v Port Vale: Ollie Westbury's prediction line-up

But what starting XI will Matt Taylor choose? Ollie Westbury gives his prediction.

Formation: 3-4-1-2

Marko Marosi

The Salop number one always plays when he is fit, so barring any midweek mishaps, he will be in the team.

Tom Flanagan

The defender has done well as a general rule since coming back into the team, and I would expect him to take his place at right centre-back.

Chey Dunkley

The Town skipper, like Marosi, is always going playing to play if fit.