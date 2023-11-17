Consistency on the road is key for Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor

Town have scored nine goals in their last four games, and picked up a vital win last time out against Reading as Chey Dunkley and Jason Sraha scored to guide Town to three points.

But one record they will be hoping to correct at the weekend is the one on their travels – which has just seen them pick up the one victory from their eight games.

Against Wigan, they played the majority of the 90 minutes with 10 men and against Barnsley, the referee had a big impact on the game with some harsh decisions, but Taylor still says his side needs to be more consistent.

“The thing that we need to do, regardless of the opposition, is be more consistent in our performance away from home,” he said.

“At home, I could stand here and argue, that is one thing we have done at home recently.

“It is away from home now, where we need to take that belief that we have at the Meadow and take into the fixture at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.”

Going away from home is always challenging in lots of sports, it is the absence of familiar surroundings and sometimes hostile atmosphere that make it difficult.

The Shrews head coach was asked why it is harder to play away from home, and he said despite his long playing career it is something he could never put his finger on.

“Listen I have played for more than 20 years, and I don’t know if I have found the answer to that question while I was playing,” he continued.

“We seem to have a mindset at home where it does not matter if we concede a goal.

“It is a real confidence things, and we need to find more of that when we go away.

“If you are asking me to put my finger on it, I think it just boils down to understanding that we are a good team and even if the worst happens and you concede a goal, we need to continue to believe in what the process is and put that into play.

“Whether you play home or away it should not have a positive or negative impact.

“We have already won away from home this season, so I am not asking the players to do anything they have not already done.”

