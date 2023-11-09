Shrewsbury Town boss ‘proud’ of his side’s spirit

Salop twice led through Katie Doster and Kim Bebbington but Knowle responded on both occasions to get back on level terms two minutes from time.

Creighton introduced Zoe Griffiths in the second half and the midfielder climbed off the bench to score a dramatic 90th minute winner.

Shrewsbury climbed into third in the West Midlands League Premier League Division, and Creighton praised his players for rising to the challenge.

"The squad we've got this year is very good. The girls have been brilliant. They know they are fighting for places and they are up for the challenge," Creighton told the club website.

"Zoe (Griffiths), who has been out for a while, came on and did a great job. She pressed the ball well and got in the right area.

"It was a tidy finish too. I couldn't ask any more from them and I am very proud."

AFC Telford United progressed in the WMWRL League Cup with an entertaining 3-2 triumph over Leamington.

Lexie Bennett opened the scoring for Telford after nine minutes, before Emily Jensen's equaliser sent Leamington into the break on equal terms.

Olivia Bellamy restored Telford's lead on 71 minutes, although a special strike from Jensen to clinch her brace saw Leamington equalise once again.

But Sasha Woodhouse secured Telford's passage to the next round with an 83rd minute winner for the Bucks.

The New Saints ran out 4-3 victors in an enthralling seven goal thriller against Aberystwyth Town.

TNS, who sit fourth in the Adran Welsh Premier League, found themselves two goals behind after 52 minutes courtesy of goals from Gwenilian Jones and Imogen Scourfield.

Two goals in five second half minutes from Caitlin Chapman and Beth Lewis saw TNS draw level before the hour mark.

Ella Hartley completed the comeback 21 minutes from time and Chapman bagged her brace in stoppage time, before Niamh Duggan reduced the arrears for Aberystwyth.

Whitchurch Alport's clash against Albrighton in the Staffs Girls & Ladies Football League Premier League was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

In the Shropshire Super League, Allscott Heath Development climbed to within one point of top spot with a game in hand courtesy of a 6-0 demolition of Shrewsbury Juniors.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury Up & Corners moved into fourth with a thumping 4-0 victory over Newport Town.