Shrewsbury 0 Bolton 2 - Report

Shrewsbury Town did that on Tuesday evening as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat courtesy of Paris Maghoma's second-half effort and a late Aaron Morely strike.

It was the difference between the two teams in a game that was lacking quality and clear-cut chances.

It was an error that did for Town. Marko Marosi who has been so good in a Town shirt, fumbled an effort from distance and it squirmed into the net.

Marosi probably should not have been on the pitch after he picked up an injury a moment earlier something that looked as if it was still causing him an issue when the goal went in.

Within five minutes he had to be replaced by Harry Burgoyne to add to Shrews' injury worries.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Victor Adeboyejo of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

The result meant they have only scored seven league goals in their 16 games so far this season, but despite a promising display at the weekend, that never really looked like changing on a cold Shropshire night.

They did not create anywhere near enough against a Bolton side that was far from their best.

From the moment they went behind it was always going to be a challenge for them with their lack of goals, and it is something that desperately needs addressing.

Town's home form has been one of the bright sparks this season and they will have another chance to put it right this weekend when they take on Reading.

ANALYSIS

Shrews were looking to maintain their good form in front of their home crowd, and Matt Taylor made two changes from the side that scored on three occasions for the first time this season against Colchester.

It was a selection that perhaps no one could have anticipated with Matt Taylor choosing to select Jason Sraha at left wing-back and leaving Mal Benning on the bench.

Sraha was in the team on Saturday and it was club captain Chey Dunkley who returned to the starting following his one-game suspension.

The other change saw Nohan Kenneh come into the side in place of Elliott Bennett - the Town boss has spoken about how he likes Kenneh's work rate of the ball.

It was a high-tempo start to the clash, with both sides playing with energy from the start.

That high tempo did not turn into any clear-cut chances for either side though, and it settled into a pattern which saw Bolton dominate the ball.

Tom Bayliss, who had a bright opening half an hour, did get in down Bolton's left after Joe Anderson played a lovely diagonal ball.

He played a give-and-go with Dan Udoh, but his effort was blocked in Town's only real effort on goal.

Victor Adeboyejo has scored five league goals this season and he should have had a sixth and given the visitors the lead.

Carl Winchester got caught under the ball, and George Thomason got in down the left, he pulled it back to Adeboyejo, and the forward had the time to take several touches, but he skied his shot over the bar and into the stands.

It was a typical Town first half. They were tidy, but as ever, did not look particularly threatening.

Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town and Josh Sheehan of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

The concern would have been the fact Bolton had a lot of room for improvement.

The visitors were forced into a substitution within two minutes of the re-start as Gethin Jones was replaced by Will Forrester - Jones hobbled off.

The game continued in a similar vein to the first 45 minutes, both sides had plenty of energy, but there was no end product and a considerable lack of goal-mouth action.

And so it happened that the game's most decisive moment came via a goalkeeping error.

Marko Marosi, who had just been treated for an injury, spilt a shot from Maghoma, which looked very innocuous, and it squirmed under him and in.

And after Dion Charles missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 to the visitors, Marosi had to be replaced by Harry Burgoyne.

Town tried to get back into the game and Bayliss went close went he shot from the edge of the box, but he was denied by Nathan Baxter.

Chey Dunkley was sent on to play up front in the closing stages but Town could not find a way back into the game.

And with pretty much the last kick of the game, Bolton added a second when Morely slotted home.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi (Burgoyne 73), Dunkley, Flanagan, Anderson, Sraha, Winchester, Kenneh (Mata 70), Perry, Bayliss (Pierre 87), Shipley (Sobowale 70), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Thorpe, Mata Benning, Bennett, Pierre, Sobowale.

Bolton: Baxter, Jonesn (Forrester 48), Thomason, Santos, Sheehan, Charles (Nlundulu 78) , Cacres-Cogley, Adeboyejo (Bodvarsson 78), Toal, Maghoma (Morely 85), Williams.

Subs: Iredale, Mendes Gomes, Bodvarsson, Nlundulu, Forrester, Morely, Jerome.