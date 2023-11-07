Mental and technical work that is helping Shrewsbury Town to improve

Shrewsbury Town scored three goals for the first time this season on Saturday against Colchester United, but their goalscoring form in League One still remains a concern.

And the Town boss says it is his and his coaching staff’s responsibility to make the players better.

“In all the games we have had the opportunities, and it is about trying to make the players better,” the head coach said.

“We have to stress them mentally, and understand that it comes down to technique and the best goalscorers go cold in those big moments.

“They take a deep breath because they have been in that situation so many times and they have worked on it. That is our job, to continually put the players in areas of the pitch they are going to be in so that when they step over that white line, they can do it with the knowledge that we have practised it and it becomes a learnt skill.

“Rather than just being thrown out and there and being like ‘look guys this is what you have got to do’. That is why I talk about how important our time is on the training ground. If I told you that our training is planned down to the nearest minute I would not be telling you any lies.

“We will get there. We are one striker down so there is a bit more onus on the other three strikers but also there are other players on the pitch. So it cannot just be about the strikers as everyone needs to do better in front of goal.”