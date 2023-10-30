Wigan 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Callum Lang of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Produced two wonderful saves before Town went behind. He made other important stops in the second half to make sure it only finished 2-0.

Excellent 8

Tom Flanagan

The defender did not do much wrong on the day but it was a tough afternoon with a lot of defending for him to do.

Steady 6

Chey Dunkley

As soon as he decided to make the challenge he had no margin for error. He got it wrong, and was correctly sent off by Daniel Middleton, giving Town a mountain to climb.

Costly 3

Jason Sraha

He was steady on the left side of a back two, but picked up a booking in the first half and was taken off at the break.

OK 6

Carl Winchester

The wing-back found himself outnumbered playing at right-back with the numerical disadvantage and he had a tough afternoon defensively.

Tough 5

Mal Benning

Played at left-back after Dunkley was sent off early on. Struggled defensively and did not offer an outlet going forward.

Challenged 4

Elliott Bennett

Was taken off in the 20th minute as Matt Taylor brought on Nohan Kenneh to try to shore his side up in midfield – it was harsh on the experienced man but little the boss could do.

Sacrificed n/a

Taylor Perry

One of the brighter performers on the day as he tried to get on the ball, but with Shrews seeing very little of it he was forced to do a lot of running.

Worked 5

Tom Bayliss

Another tough afternoon for Bayliss, when Town did look bright it was him who got on the ball and looked to make things happen, but those moments were few and far between.

Quiet 5

Dan Udoh

The striker was really good in the first half, dropping deep and holding the ball up, but Town barely touched it after half-time.

Bright 6

Ryan Bowman

When your team only has 10 men it is so important that your striker holds the ball up and brings others into play, but Bowman struggled to do this on a difficult afternoon for his team.

Off-it 5

