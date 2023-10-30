Wigan 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Produced two wonderful saves before Town went behind. He made other important stops in the second half to make sure it only finished 2-0.
Excellent 8
Tom Flanagan
The defender did not do much wrong on the day but it was a tough afternoon with a lot of defending for him to do.
Steady 6
Chey Dunkley
As soon as he decided to make the challenge he had no margin for error. He got it wrong, and was correctly sent off by Daniel Middleton, giving Town a mountain to climb.
Costly 3
Jason Sraha
He was steady on the left side of a back two, but picked up a booking in the first half and was taken off at the break.
OK 6
Carl Winchester
The wing-back found himself outnumbered playing at right-back with the numerical disadvantage and he had a tough afternoon defensively.
Tough 5
Mal Benning
Played at left-back after Dunkley was sent off early on. Struggled defensively and did not offer an outlet going forward.
Challenged 4
Elliott Bennett
Was taken off in the 20th minute as Matt Taylor brought on Nohan Kenneh to try to shore his side up in midfield – it was harsh on the experienced man but little the boss could do.
Sacrificed n/a
Taylor Perry
One of the brighter performers on the day as he tried to get on the ball, but with Shrews seeing very little of it he was forced to do a lot of running.
Worked 5
Tom Bayliss
Another tough afternoon for Bayliss, when Town did look bright it was him who got on the ball and looked to make things happen, but those moments were few and far between.
Quiet 5
Dan Udoh
The striker was really good in the first half, dropping deep and holding the ball up, but Town barely touched it after half-time.
Bright 6
Ryan Bowman
When your team only has 10 men it is so important that your striker holds the ball up and brings others into play, but Bowman struggled to do this on a difficult afternoon for his team.
Off-it 5
Substitutes
Nohan Kenneh (for Bennett, 20) 6, Joe Anderson (for Sraha, 45) 6, Tunmise Sobowale (for Perry, 64), Max Mata (Bowman 78). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Kirby-Moore