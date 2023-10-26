Notification Settings

Chief operating officer Peter Brophy departs Shrewsbury Town after less than a year

By Lewis Cox

Peter Brophy has left his role as chief operating officer at Shrewsbury Town after less than a year at the club.

Peter Brophy was Shrewsbury's chief operating officer for less than a year

The former police chief joined the club in January and his COO role in the new management structure was confirmed over the summer after former chief executive Brian Caldwell's departure.

But Brophy has exited his role at Croud Meadow to take up a CEO position at OMEGA, the Shrewsbury-based National Association for End of Life Care.

Shrewsbury earlier this month confirmed the appointment of Liam Dooley, from Sheffield Wednesday, as the new CEO.

Town chairman Roland Wycherley revealed Brophy was brought in at a "difficult time" for the club and played a key role in assembling the Shrewsbury's current staff.

The latest restructure has also seen Jamie Edwards, previously long-term head of Shrewsbury Town's Foundation, return to that role after a brief stint as chief business development officer.

Wycherley said: “On behalf of myself and the club, I would like to thank Peter for all his hard work and efforts while at Shrewsbury Town FC.

“Peter stepped in as part of my initial plans to re-shape the club at a difficult time and was a vital part of putting in place the team we have today.

“I would like to wish him all the best for his new challenge.”

Town's restructure over last season also saw Duncan Montgomery appointed as financial director.

