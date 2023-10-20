Lack of goals isn't all on Shrewsbury Town's front line

Max Mata arrived back in the summer (AMA)

When you have problems putting the ball in the back of the net, the first thing people will look at will be the strikers.

But to be fair to the forwards, it is not like Salop are creating a boat load of chances for them to miss.

The chances that they are getting aren't coming from free flowing moves where they are moving the ball out wide and putting it into areas to be finished, and I think the strikers are maybe getting a bit of unfair stick at the moment.

Dan Udoh is a striker who knows where the net is, he's done it at this level before, and if he has chances he will score.

At the moment he is pretty much a guaranteed starter, and doesn't seem to be having any impacts of his major injury last season.

When it comes to the other forwards, currently Matt Taylor is very much rotating between the three of them.

On Kieran Phillips, he is someone who Salop had really high hopes for when he arrived on loan from Huddersfield in the summer, but he hasn't quite hit his best form yet.

When it comes to Phillips he is having to be somewhat managed.

Check out the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast!



Available on Soundclodud, Apple and Spotify!https://t.co/kF2Do1nQTM #Salop pic.twitter.com/peuRHB5Ru1 — Shrewsbury_star (@Shrewsbury_star) October 20, 2023

He came to the club on the back of a bad injury, and the condition of his move was that he would be phased into the side.

Taylor has admitted this season that he would have liked to have put Phillips into the side straight away, but he has had to phase him in.

That is probably one of the reasons why he has struggled to find any sort of rhythm so far this season.

When you are being protected in this way, and having to come off at certain points, or only coming on at certain times in the game, it will be hard for a player to get on a run.