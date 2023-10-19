Shrewsbury Town having manage loanee Kieran Phillips' game time

Kieran Phillips (AMA)

Phillips joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer as Shrews fought off stiff competition to land his signature.

But the striker has not quite found his best form at his new club at this early stage of the season.

And Taylor revealed Phillips has been restricted to how much he can play, as part of an agreement with his parent club as he recovers from a nasty hamstring injury he suffered last season.

“It has been difficult for Kieran,” the boss said. “When he came in we, alongside his parent club, we had to manage his minutes.

“He has been coming off a serious hamstring injury, a bad one.

“If it was up to me I would have put Kieran in and given him opportunity sooner but we had to follow strict protocol.

“That was one of the factors in the move. Huddersfield wanted us to make sure we followed their protocol along with ours to give him the best chance of longevity this season.

“That is why Kieran has not featured as much as we would have liked. Has it hampered him? Yes.

“Am disappointed with the process? Yes. But I was aware of it before he signed and it gets highlighted because we have not scored enough goals.”

Phillips is a very gifted footballer, and managed seven goals and two assists in the first half of last season during a loan spell with Morecambe.

Taylor says he is working hard in training, and he is confident he will rediscover that form soon.

He said: “Kieran has come here to be a goal scorer and score goals. He is ready, he has been training really well and I have had a lot of conversations with him myself.

“He understands exactly what I want from him and it is no more or no less than his talent should provide.

“It is up to him now that when he gets that opportunity he takes it with both hands.

“The thing is with strikers, it was the case with Dan Udoh against Northampton, scoring a goal and winning a game relieves pressure.

“It enables them to play free it enables them to play off instinct. I have no doubt when our forwards get that first goal their confidence will lift.

“Kieran is desperate to succeed so I have no issue whatsoever. I will say this again. We were really lucky to get him with the calibre of football clubs that were in for him.