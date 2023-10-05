Notification Settings

Matt Taylor: Goals for Shrewsbury Town are everyone's responsibility

Matt Taylor: Goals for Shrewsbury Town are everyone's responsibility

By Ollie Westbury

Matt Taylor says every player has a role in helping Shrewsbury Town to regain their goalscoring form.

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Shrews have now gone seven games without scoring across all competitions with Dan Udoh’s individual effort against Fleetwood being the last time they scored.

They really need a result at the weekend when they take on Northampton Town at the Croud Meadow, and the head coach thinks it is down to the whole team to sort out their form in the final third not just the strikers.

He said: “I think it would be really easy for me to sit here and say to you that our number nines have got to score more goals.

“I think it would be a bit lazy to say that if I am honest as it is not just down to the strikers that have missed chances.

“The midfielders have missed chances the defenders as well, football is not an individual sport it is a team game, and if you start thinking about it in any other way I think you are wrong. The responsibility lies with whoever is in that moment at that time.

“It is really difficult as from my perspective you want to remove pressure when they get into those areas of the pitch where they can hurt the opposition.

“They also need to feel an element of pressure, so it is a catch-22 if you like. I am not talking here about players here that are not experienced I am not talking about players who have not been through scenarios like this before.

“All it needs is one to drop for us. If you keep doing the right thing and you keep making sure you believe in the process you are undertaking everything will change because it has to.

“I am not sat here thinking we have been played off the park by anyone this season we have not been – what we have not done is we have not taken our chances when they have arisen.”

Tom Flanagan picked up a groin injury in the game against Oxford but is expected to be fine for Saturday.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

