Leyton Orient 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient (AMA)

MARKO MAROSI

No chance with the goal and grew into the game under a steady aerial bombardment from Leyton Orient.

Stood tall 6

MORGAN FEENEY

Was having a steady game on the right side of the back three until called upon to make two desperate and crucial diversions in the second half.

Diversions 7

CHEY DUNKLEY

Generally won his battle with Joe Pigott, with Orient getting more success when they directed their long passes slightly wider of the Town skipper. Unsuccessful last few minutes as a makeshift striker.

Dominant 7

TOM FLANAGAN

Restored to the starting XI for a League One game for the first time since August 12. Denied a second-half equaliser.

Restored 7

ELLIOTT BENNETT

Found himself frustrated with a few decisions in the first half. Unable to get to the byline often enough.

Pushed back 6

CARL WINCHESTER

Was the man who forced Town straight back on the attack after they conceded. Forced off after an hour following a collision with Darren Pratley.

Knock 6

NOHAN KENNEH

Very quiet day for the defensive midfielder with Orient either bypassing him by going long, or Town enjoying more attacking play.

Quiet 6

TAYLOR PERRY

Town’s biggest threat going forward, but needed his team-mates to get on the same wavelength as him.

Inventive 7

MAL BENNING

Had a little more joy getting forward than opposite wing-back Bennett, but more needed from the wide players in a 3-5-2.

More needed 6

DAN UDOH

As industrious as ever, and created the best chance of the game for Mata. Also created himself a opportunity, but was denied by a minor deflection.

Busy 7

MAX MATA

Hard one to judge. Arguably his best showing in a Town shirt, but should have buried at least one of his big chances.

Opportunities 6

SUBSTITUTES