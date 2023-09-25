Leyton Orient 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

MARKO MAROSI
No chance with the goal and grew into the game under a steady aerial bombardment from Leyton Orient.
Stood tall 6
MORGAN FEENEY
Was having a steady game on the right side of the back three until called upon to make two desperate and crucial diversions in the second half.
Diversions 7
CHEY DUNKLEY
Generally won his battle with Joe Pigott, with Orient getting more success when they directed their long passes slightly wider of the Town skipper. Unsuccessful last few minutes as a makeshift striker.
Dominant 7
TOM FLANAGAN
Restored to the starting XI for a League One game for the first time since August 12. Denied a second-half equaliser.
Restored 7
ELLIOTT BENNETT
Found himself frustrated with a few decisions in the first half. Unable to get to the byline often enough.
Pushed back 6
CARL WINCHESTER
Was the man who forced Town straight back on the attack after they conceded. Forced off after an hour following a collision with Darren Pratley.
Knock 6
NOHAN KENNEH
Very quiet day for the defensive midfielder with Orient either bypassing him by going long, or Town enjoying more attacking play.
Quiet 6
TAYLOR PERRY
Town’s biggest threat going forward, but needed his team-mates to get on the same wavelength as him.
Inventive 7
MAL BENNING
Had a little more joy getting forward than opposite wing-back Bennett, but more needed from the wide players in a 3-5-2.
More needed 6
DAN UDOH
As industrious as ever, and created the best chance of the game for Mata. Also created himself a opportunity, but was denied by a minor deflection.
Busy 7
MAX MATA
Hard one to judge. Arguably his best showing in a Town shirt, but should have buried at least one of his big chances.
Opportunities 6
SUBSTITUTES
Tom Bayliss (for Winchester 60) Unable to influence the game enough 5; Ryan Bowman (for Mata 67) Headed his only opportunity straight at the goalkeeper 6; Kieran Phillips (for Udoh 67) Hardly had a kick 5; Joe Anderson (for Feeney 85); Brandon Fleming (for Benning 85). Subs not used: Harry Burgoyne, Ryan Finnigan.