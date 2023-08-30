Mate Taylor: Tom Flanagan's still got a part to play for Shrewsbury

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The former Sunderland man made 38 appearances for Shrewsbury Town in League One last time out, but despite an impressive start to the new campaign playing in the middle of Town’s back three, he has found himself out of the team just five games in.

Club captain Chey Dunkley has returned from injury and quickly rediscovered the form he showed last season.

And new recruits Joe Anderson and Morgan Feeney have been equally impressive – both who arrived this summer.

Competition for the three places at the heart of Town’s defence has been high so far this season and the Town boss has said since being left out of the starting XI Flanagan has been very respectful.

Taylor said: “He has been really professional. It is the worst part of the job leaving players out.

“It is the hardest part, having been a player myself and having been left out of squads and teams it is difficult.

“All you can do as a coach is be honest. Be open and be transparent and that is all I have done.

“Was it really difficult to take him out of the team... yes. But sometimes it is an unfortunate part of the job but you can only pick 11 players so it is very difficult.

“He has been professional and he has acted respectfully and I would expect nothing less from him or anyone else in the squad.”

An EFL campaign can be a long and gruelling one, and with lots of games coming up for Town, they will need all of their squad.

Injuries will be part of the journey as well as is the way with football, so Flanagan is bound to get his chance to regain his place at some point in the near future, which is something Taylor confirmed.

“As I say it is tough as a player, I have been there,” he continued. “But Tom will be a player who will be big for us this season and he will be a player who will definitely get minutes.

“Tom is ready. He has great experience. I have been pleased with his reaction as it would be easy as a senior player to become frustrated.”

Town are looking to add the finishing touches to their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday evening.

The Town boss has said they have the money available to bring in a player if they can find the right one, but only if they will come in and have an impact on the starting XI.