Shrewsbury Town's Elliot Thorpe to be out until mid-October

Thorpe joined Shrewsbury on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Luton Town earlier this summer.

But after a couple of promising displays in pre-season the wing-back picked up a back injury, and the club said the 22-year-old was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But speaking before the game against Fleetwood this weekend, the Town head coach revealed his injury is not as bad as first thought.

He said: "Elliot Thorpe has gotten injured.

"To give you a bit of an idea on his injury he is not going to be back until the middle of October which is a real blow for us.

"As a group of staff, we were really pleased with what we were seeing on the training pitch and he has picked up and sustained a pick injury that unfortunately is going to keep him out for a period of time.

"We have had good dialogue with Luton, some really good conversations with them.

"He is going to come back to us for his rehabilitation which we are pleased with and we expect him to be fit by the middle of October."