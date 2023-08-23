Matt Taylor backing Nohan Kenneh to star for Shrewsbury

Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 20-year-old summer signing joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian and has started every game so far this season for Town, with four in League One and one in the Carabao Cup.

He has played the majority of the minutes too, only coming off late in two games, including the loss at the weekend, when Shrewsbury were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln.

“Yes, he’s done well for us Nohan,” Taylor said.

“We took him off because we were trying to change something, we were in search of an equalising goal, so trying to get some attacking players on to the pitch.

“Nohan will be a big player for us this season, he knows that and he’s aware of that.

“We just felt that we felt we needed to try and chase that elusive goal which ultimately we didn’t get.

“We’ve got a week now to work hard with the players, and what’s what we’re going to do.

“We’ve got to use the training days that we have to the best of our ability to make sure that we get the right and correct amount of work into the players technically, tactically and physically.

“If you’d have asked me 18 months ago, I’d have said no it’s all about the philosophy, but what it’s about now is results.