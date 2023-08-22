Shrewsbury Town launch Former Players Association

Shrewsbury Town has launched a Former Players Association (shrewsburytown.com

The FPA has officially launched last week at An Evening with Graham Turner, and is designed to bring former Salop heroes together to strengthen ties and celebrate history.

The association will be a network of any player involved for Salop's first team, women's team and academy.

Natalie Wood, the club's player care lead in the academy worked to create a similar group at her former club Swansea City, and will work on putting together several events for ex-players alongside the Milly Wheeler, the Shrewsbury Town Foundation's fundraising and partnerships manager.

She said: "The initial idea to launch the Former Players Association and Alumni under player care was to support and reconnect the academy players with the club after their transitions.

"It is important for former players to still feel a part of our Salopian family and have a continued aftercare platform whereby there are opportunities to have someone to talk to or have personalised well-being support.

"We thought it would be great to invite former players to Shrewsbury Town FC home games and encourage players to join our academy alumni events.

"We decided it would be great to launch the FPA not just for the academy but the whole club, including both men's and women's first teams and foundation scholars.

"It gives us an excellent platform to begin reconnecting players as when you leave a football club or retire, it can be a difficult time and as we all know football moves quickly!

"It is our job to ensure that players feel valued and praised for what they have given to the club and that they are not forgotten about.