Max Mata still stuck on the Shrewsbury sidelines

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town watches on (AMA)

The 23-year-old New Zealand international joined from Sligo Rovers earlier this month but is unable to play while he waits for the green light to apply for a works visa.

Mata is fully fit having played the first half of the season in the League of Ireland and Town were hopeful the paperwork might be completed in order to make his debut against Lincoln tomorrow.

But boss Matt Taylor yesterday admitted the club essentially remain in limbo as they wait for the machinery of government to click into gear.

“There is nothing we can do about it,” he said. “Max is desperate, we are desperate for him to be involved but at the moment he won’t be unfortunately, unless we get an email on Friday to say he is available.”

Mata’s absence means Taylor has only Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh as options up front with the duo having started all three League One matches to date. Strengthening in attack remains the focus of the club’s recruitment over the final two weeks of the transfer window, with the club in talks with several Premier League clubs over potential loan targets.

Taylor, meanwhile, revealed George Nurse was due to visit the training ground today after undergoing surgery earlier this week on his serious knee ligament. Nurse, who missed most of last season while recovering from damaged ligaments, suffered the same injury again in last month’s pre-season friendly with Coventry.

“It will be a difficult one for George now because he’s back on that road to recovery but it will be good to see him,” said Taylor.

“I know he will get all the support he needs from the staff and he will also get great support from the players which is hugely important.

“From a selfish point view I am distraught we have lost George because he would have been a key member of our team.