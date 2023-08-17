Travis Hernes determined to take Shrewsbury Town chance

Travis Hernes in action in the EFL Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Norwegian born 17-year-old recently penned his first professional contract at Salop - after making his senior bow for the club last season.

He has been heavily involved in Matt Taylor's plans in pre-season and came on as a late substitute against Cheltenham and Stevenage, and was handed a start in the EFL Cup defeat to Leeds.

Speaking to the club's website, Hernes has expressed gratitude to Taylor and director of football Micky Moore for his new opportunity and intends to do everything he can to take it.

He said: "I feel so blessed to be at this football club and for the opportunity they have given me,” he said.

“Both the gaffer and Micky Moore have made it clear there is a pathway for me here.

“Both of them have told me if I am good enough to play and good enough to start then I will.

“It’s not about age with them, it’s about being good enough.

“There is a huge opportunity for me here – I just have to take it."

Hernes arrived in the UK at the age of 14, having played Fustal in his home country. He signed for Wolves before being released just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian youth international then joined Salop and scored on his senior debut in the EFL Trophy last season.

Now he has been fully embedded into the Salop first team squad, with a handful of senior players offering the youngster guidance when he needs it.

He explained: "I’ve become close with Nohan (Kenneh). We kind of play in the same position so it’s nice to be close with him.

“Whenever I need help, he knows what to tell me because of his experience.

“He gives me advice and Elliott Bennett is also someone who goes out of his way to help me.