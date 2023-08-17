Shrewsbury Town need to stay relentless in Lincoln clash

Matt Taylor (AMA)

Town made it back-to-back victories to begin the season at Croud Meadow with Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph over Burton but attention has already turned to Saturday’s visit of the Imps.

Boss Taylor felt players set the benchmark with the effort they showed in beating the Brewers but admitted: “While we are extremely pleased, as far as I am concerned Tuesday was gone right after the final whistle. It is relentless and that is the attitude we need to show as staff and players.

“We now can’t perform like we did in last Saturday’s defeat at Stevenage when we host Lincoln. We have set the benchmark for home performances.”

Tom Bayliss gave Taylor’s men the perfect start when he fired them in front inside three minutes but the boss was more pleased with the midfielder’s work-rate than the goal.

He explained: “Tom was disappointed he got taken off at half-time at the weekend. His performances weren’t at the levels he can hit.

“He responded in the right way on Tuesday night by scoring but what I really liked about his performance was the work-rate and effort. I remember a period in the second half when I watched him run 70 yards without the ball. That has to be our mindset.”

Taylor continued: “I am pleased for the players. Of course, selfishly, when you come into a new club you want to win but my experience in my last role has taught me that doesn’t always happen.

“What we have tried to do is implement a style we feel works with the players we have and try to add players who can undertake those roles.

“We are by no means where we want to be yet but what the players did on Tuesday was whatever it took to take three points.

“We can talk about tactics and formations but everything is underpinned by hard work. As corny as that sounds, it is the brutal truth. If you are willing to run further, harder and faster than the opposition then you will have a chance to win the game, because of the quality in the squad. You saw that on Tuesday.