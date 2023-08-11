Shrewsbury Town looking add 'one or two' more forwards

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Against Cheltenham last weekend, Shrewsbury operated in a 3-5-2 formation with Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh playing as the two strikers.

The club have since signed Max Mata, who is still waiting for a work permit before he can play, but that means they now have three options in advanced positions.

But Taylor is plotting to add even more depth saying he would like a couple more additions in that area of the pitch, while he is happy with the balance of his squad in other positions.

He said: “We need some help at the top of the pitch. If you look at our squad and where the balance is.

“We feel that if we can add one or two players to the top half of the pitch then that would be an area we would look at.

“If you look at the competition for places and the squad model, I am relatively pleased with the rest of the squad. There will be a curve ball that comes up between now and August. All I know is that my focus needs to be on the games and where I am really fortunate is that because Micky is so good and switched on, he deals with that side of it because there is so much to do here in a football sense.”

Meanwhile, Taylor said there is no update on the club’s pursuit of James Collins. Town are interested in the Derby striker, but it is unclear if the Rams want to loan him.

Even though the Town boss wants additions to be in sooner rather than later, he realises they may have to wait until the end of the window.

He said: “I hope not but I think it will do. The earlier we have the players in the more settled they can be.

“Unfortunately, I do not have a crystal ball so I cannot tell what it is going to look like.

“With the players that we are speaking to it is the parent clubs at the moment who are making decisions on them - that is not abnormal.

“It is perfectly normal. We have to respect that and understand that, will we sign players before now and the end of the window? We will.