Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor embracing Leeds Carabao Cup test

Matt Taylor has urged Shrewsbury Town’s players to scrap for everything as they look to cause a Carabao Cup shock at Leeds tonight.

Matt Taylor (AMA)
Matt Taylor (AMA)

Town travel to Elland Road big underdogs against a Leeds side who spent the past two seasons in the Premier League.

But head coach Taylor sees the first round tie as a huge opportunity for his players and has promised a positive performance.

He said: “I am expecting us to go there and give a really good account of ourselves. We are going to be aggressive and play the way we want to play, both in and out of possession.

“It will be a tough game. They have some fantastic players. I watched their game against Cardiff on Sunday and at times they were devastating around the final third.

“But if we are really serious this year, we have to make sure we compete and compete for everything.

“We understand we are the underdogs. I have no issue with that. We understand for big parts of the game we are going to have to suffer because we won’t have the ball.

“But a character trait I am interested in seeing in our players is when we don’t have the ball how much work are we prepared to do for each other?”

Town will be backed by more than 1,000 travelling supporters in what is just the clubs second trip to Elland Road since 1989.

Taylor said: “To have that many fans travelling is really good. I know it is not easy. It costs money. It is a lot of time. Some of them might have to take half a day off work and won’t be back till late. It’s a game I am really excited about.”

