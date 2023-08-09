Leeds v Shrewsbury - Match preview

The boss is planning to shuffle the pack for Town’s first trip to Elland Road for 11 years but has ruled out wholesale changes, in part because the relatively small size of his squad makes it impossible.
Matt Taylor has promised changes to Shrewsbury Town’s team for tonight’s trip to Leeds will be aimed at giving them the best chance of causing a Carabao Cup upset.
The boss is planning to shuffle the pack for Town’s first trip to Elland Road for 11 years but has ruled out wholesale changes, in part because the relatively small size of his squad makes it impossible.