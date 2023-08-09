EFL Cup: Leeds 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Jamie Shackleton of Leeds United.

Town took the lead in the 28th minute when Taylor Perry carried the ball forward and fired it beyond Karl Darlow rewarding Shrews for a bright start to the game.

Salop were lively in the opening 45 minutes and their courageous approach, against a dismal Leeds, earned them a lead at half-time.

But Daniel Farke went to his bench at the break and it changed the complexion of the game with Leeds being much more on the front foot.

Joe Gelhardt got the equaliser after Marko Marosi had saved a shot from Ian Poveda.

Six minutes later they were ahead when substitute Pascal Struijk lashed home from the back post after a corner had been flicked on.

It only looked like there was going to be one winner from there on in with noisy home support of more than 35,000 cheering Leeds on.

ANALYSIS

Shrewsbury arrived at Elland Road faced with the daunting proposition of playing against superior opponents but Matt Taylor had insisted in his pre-match press conference that he would pick an XI to win the game in Yorkshire.

Which he did, only making two changes from the side that got Salop's league campaign off to a winning start at the weekend against Cheltenham.

Travis Hernes, fresh off the back of signing his first professional contract on Monday, came in for Daniel Udoh who was, perhaps wisely, rested for the occasion.

Jordan Shipley also dropped out of the side, he took a kick in the closing stages of the game at Meadow and although the injury is thought not to be serious he had to make do with a place on the bench.

Chey Dunkley was also back in the squad after recovering from the Achilles injury that has kept him out of action so far this season.

Leeds United's Leeds United's Archie Gray (right) and Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Bowman

Apart from Town keeper Marko Marosi almost gifting the home side the lead with the first kick of the game after pondering on the ball too long, Shrews eased their way into the clash in the opening stages.

As you would expect, the home side threatened, with Ian Poveda causing Salop problems on the left. While Archie Gray and Leo Hjelde saw efforts from distance go just over the bar.

Town were brave and they pressed a young Leeds high up the pitch and often they forced them into mistakes - Shrews just lacked that bit of composure when they did win it.

And they got their just rewards for it in the 28th minute when Perry picked up the ball in the middle of the park, drove at the Leeds defence and fired home from just inside the box.

His effort was deflected and that took it beyond the helpless Karl Darlow into the Leeds goal and in off the post. Town's courage had got them on the front foot and helped them get into the lead.

The home fans began to get frustrated with their side as they failed to break Town down.

Joe Gelhardt saw an effort go just wide in the closing stages after fantastic work from former Manchester United winger Daniel James down the Leeds left.

Despite four minutes added on at the end of the half, Taylor's Town led at the break - and it was a deserved one.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was clearly displeased with Leed's first-half performance and he went to his bench at the break making a double change - Sam Byram and Struijk were introduced.

The first five minutes of the second half was played in Town's half as a re-energised Leeds came out on the front foot.

Shrewsbury Town's Joe Anderson (left) and Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt

And they scored a leveller in the 52 minute when Poveda's effort was parried by Marosi, it hit Gelhardt, who knew very little about it and it went into the net.

The hosts were much better and they had the lead for the first time in the game six minutes later as substitute Struijk got on the end of a corner that had been flicked on by Charlie Cresswell.

Taylor went to his bench, but it did not stem the flow of Leeds attacks, firstly Poveda shooting narrowly wide of Marosi's post and then James going just wide too.

In truth, Town offered little to no threat after the break, and despite the changes they did not look like getting back into and Leeds ended up comfortable winners.

Shrews: Marosi, Anderson, Feeney (Sobowale 70), Flanagan, Kenneh, Benning, Winchester (Watts 70), Hernes (Shipley 52), Perry, Bayliss (Sraha 70), Bowman (Udoh 60).

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Udoh, Sobowale, Dunkley. Shipley, Watts

Leeds: Darlow, Ayling, Ampadu, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gyabi (Struijk 45), James (Drameh 90), Gray, Poveda (Sinisterra 83), Gelhardt (Bate 90), Hjelde (Byram 45).