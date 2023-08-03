Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sign up for our FREE Shrewsbury Town newsletter!

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shropshire Star are delighted to announce that we now offer a superb Shrewsbury Town newsletter.

Our new Shrewsbury Town newsletter
Our new Shrewsbury Town newsletter

As a subscriber, you’ll receive ALL the very latest Shrewsbury Town news, views, videos and analysis direct to your inbox twice a week.

You will also receive an exclusive comment piece written twice a week by Ollie Westbury or Jonny Drury giving their latest thoughts on Matt Taylor's men.

And it's all completely FREE to subscribe!

CLICK THIS LINK - then follow the easy steps, sit back and relax as every piece of Shrewsbury Town news comes direct to you!

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News