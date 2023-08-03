Shrewsbury Town sign defender Mal Benning

Mal Benning during Walsall spell

The experienced full-back has arrived at Croud Meadow on a free transfer, with the 29-year-old signing a one-year deal.

Benning featured 39 times for fellow League One outfit Port Vale last season.

Prior to joining the Valiants, the left-back enjoyed a six-year stint at Mansfield Town where he made 240 appearances in all competitions. He was nominated for EFL Team of the Season for his contribution to the Stags' play-off season in 2019.

Benning has also played for Walsall and York City and has clocked up 393 senior appearances during his career.

"I know Shrewsbury did quite well last year and I’ve come up against them a few times in my career. They’ve always been good to play against so I’m buzzing to be here," said Benning.

“My whole career I’ve been a left-back or a left wing-back. I like attacking and trying to contribute towards goals, crossing and obviously on the front foot and getting the team attacking – contributing with goals, assists and crosses.

“I like to get involved going forward. It’s always an added bonus being a contributing factor to the team’s success going forwards but obviously, as a left wing-back, you also have your defensive responsibilities which I obviously need to contribute to as well. But I’d like to think going forwards I’ll add some goals and assists.”

Town head coach Matt Taylor is delighted to have added Benning to his ranks.

"Mal has exceptional League One experience having played a large number of games at this level last season and in his career," said Taylor.

"He is a player who can play a number of positions, predominantly left wing-back, and he still had a huge point to prove at this level.

"I am extremely pleased that we managed to secure his signature from Port Vale.