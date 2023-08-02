Red alert! Shrewsbury Town unveil away strip

Elliot Thorpe modelling Shrewsbury's new red away kit (AMA)

When Salop are on their travels this year, they will be playing in red shirts with a white trim around the sleeves and the neck.

It is a change from last season’s away kit which was predominantly black with dark red sleeves black shorts and black socks.

This season’s kit is a lighter shade of red, and the socks and shorts are also the same colour – it is similar to the third kit that they played in at certain stages of last season.