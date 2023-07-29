Matt Taylor urges Shrewsbury striker Dan Udoh to 'stay hungry'

Udoh, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury, netted the opener in Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season draw with Notts County at Croud Meadow.
The 26-year-old also hit the bar in the second half before being withdrawn from the action early as a precaution, with boss Taylor later explaining he has been dealing with a hip flexor issue.
Town kick-off their League One season at home to Cheltenham next Saturday and Taylor said: “I’m delighted for Dan. The only criticism is I thought he should have scored more than one.
“He has worked really hard. He probably worked harder when I wasn’t here because he was in the gym on his own rehabbing.
“It has been a tough pre-season for him because he has not had the exposure other players had last season playing games.
“He will get better. He will become stronger physically. I think at the moment you see a really hungry Dan and that is what we want. Our job is to put him in positions where he will score goals.”
David McGoldrick netted County’s equaliser and also saw a late effort chalked off by an offside flag but it was Town who created the better chances, with Ryan Bowman twice denued by visiting keeper Aidan Stone.
“I thought we should have won the game,” said Taylor. “When we create chances, we need to be more ruthless.”