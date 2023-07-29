Matt Taylor urges Shrewsbury striker Dan Udoh to 'stay hungry'

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Matt Palmer of Notts County (AMA)

Udoh, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury, netted the opener in Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season draw with Notts County at Croud Meadow.

The 26-year-old also hit the bar in the second half before being withdrawn from the action early as a precaution, with boss Taylor later explaining he has been dealing with a hip flexor issue.

Town kick-off their League One season at home to Cheltenham next Saturday and Taylor said: “I’m delighted for Dan. The only criticism is I thought he should have scored more than one.

“He has worked really hard. He probably worked harder when I wasn’t here because he was in the gym on his own rehabbing.

“It has been a tough pre-season for him because he has not had the exposure other players had last season playing games.

“He will get better. He will become stronger physically. I think at the moment you see a really hungry Dan and that is what we want. Our job is to put him in positions where he will score goals.”

David McGoldrick netted County’s equaliser and also saw a late effort chalked off by an offside flag but it was Town who created the better chances, with Ryan Bowman twice denued by visiting keeper Aidan Stone.