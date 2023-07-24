'Wonderful footballer': What Shrewsbury Town fans can expect from new boy Joe Anderson

The 22-year-old, who signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light back in January, became the latest new face to arrive through the door at Salop since Matt Taylor was appointed as head coach.
Shrewsbury Town fans can expect a 'wonderful footballer' who 'picks wonderful passes' - as Joe Anderson arrives at the Croud Meadow on loan from Sunderland.
