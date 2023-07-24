Shrewsbury Town 'the right club' for next step says loanee Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson speaking during an interview for the Shrewsbury Town website (Shrewsbury Town)

Sunderland defender Anderson, 22, penned a season-long loan deal at the club on Monday, and became the latest signing of a busy window.

The defender, who began his career at Liverpool before going on to join Everton and then sign a three-year deal at Sunderland in January, is hoping to get as many games as possible under his belt.

And he believes with the signings Salop have made, they can achieve 'good things' this year.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "Speaking to the gaffer at Sunderland and Micky (Moore), it definitely the right club for me to come to for the next stage of my career.

"It's an exciting club that I think is going to have a really good season and I want to be a part of that. Hopefully we can achieve some good things this year."

"On a personal note, it's to play as many games as I can, get the games under my belt.

"Obviously we want to finish as high as we can really, I think it'll be an interesting season because I kept an eye on the team last year - a mid-table finish was strong - so I feel like we can push for those play-off spots and you never know what could happen."

Following Matthew Pennington's summer departure, Salop have strengthened with a number of signings at the back.

Morgan Feeney and Jason Sraha have arrived in the window to add to Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan who remain at the club.

Anderson believes the competition for places within the squad is healthy, and insisted when he gets his chance he is intent on taking it.

He added: "I think at any club it's important to have competition, you don't want people getting too comfortable.

"The gaffer has already said everyone is on an even playing field and that's all you can ask for. It means that when you get your chance, you take it.

"If you're not in the team for whatever reason then you know why it is and you have to get back into the team.