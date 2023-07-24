Shrewsbury Town sign Sunderland defender Tom Anderson on season-long loan

Shrewsbury Town's new signing Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury Town)

The 22-year-old centre-back is a product of Everton’s academy and previously played alongside another Town new boy, Morgan Feeney, in the Toffees youth teams.

Anderson joined Sunderland in January this year and made four substitute appearances in the Championship in the second half of last season.

"Joe is a left-sided centre-back who possesses a beautiful left foot,” said Town boss Matt Taylor.

"He is a young player with a really bright future ahead of him so I feel very fortunate to have secured him for the season.

"As a coaching staff we are very excited to work with him, he adds excellent competition to the squad and gives us the natural balance we want on the left-hand side.

"This will be a big season for Joe and will hopefully be his breakthrough year in men’s football."

Anderson said: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the club.

"I know a few of the lads already who have joined recently and everyone speaks highly of the club.

"Speaking to the gaffer at Sunderland and Micky (Moore, our director of football), it definitely the right club for me to come to for the next stage of my career.

"I want to get clean sheets. I'm composed on the ball and I like to start attacks.

"I see myself almost in that role between the defence and midfield where I can step in, I can start attacks and I can be someone who can settle the game down and control the pace of the game."

"Obviously I can head the ball and tackle and defend, this just brings that extra element of being able to connect the midfield the defence and the forwards all together.