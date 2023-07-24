Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town sign former Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry

By Matt Maher

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry on a two-year contract.

Taylor Perry in action against Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The 21-year-old was on trial at Town after leaving Molineux at the end of last season and has done enough to earn a permanent deal.

Perry, who was already known to director of football Micky Moore following a loan spell at Cheltenham last term, impressed in friendly matches against West Brom and Coventry.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to finally get it all signed and done and I can't wait to get started.

"I've had experience in this league and I've played Shrewsbury a few times. It's a great club with a lot of history and I think it's a great place for me to be for the next step of my career and to push on.

"My aims are to get as many goals and assists as I can really, that's the main thing for me now. [I want to] keep performing to the levels I know I can.

"I was in League One last season so I want to carry on my performances from last year and hopefully I can push on, get my numbers up, score goals, [get] assists - that's what it's all about."

Perry’s deal includes the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

Head coach Matt Taylor said: “Taylor has obviously been training with us for two weeks now and has shown excellent quality during that period.

“He has a very good understanding of how we want to play and adds quality to an already talented midfield.

“He is a good age and is really hungry to be successful. I think he is a very good, astute, signing for the football club.”

