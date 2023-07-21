Shrewsbury Town unveil new home kit in honour of former boss Graham Turner

Shrewsbury Town players model their new kit ahead of the new season. Pictured from left to right Travis Hernes, Anna France, Dan Udoh, Graham Turner, Maddie Jones, Morgan Feeney, Grace Layton.

The kit, which has once been produced by Umbro once again, has moved away from the traditional blue and amber stripes with the shirt being all blue with a trim on the sleeves and around the neck.

The shirt is in honour of the former Salop manager and player Graham Turner who joined the club 50 years ago this season.

Turner made 355 appearances for Town as a central defender over the course of a decade.

As a manager, he had two spells in charge, one as player-manager before returning to the club in 2010 after 26 years.

To go with the all-blue shirts Shrews also have blue shorts and blue and socks which have amber trim on them too.

Dan Udoh is seen modelling the new kit as the forward is expected to be back in action for Town this season.