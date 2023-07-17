Shrews Views S3 E1: Hectic summer, signings & the Moore/Taylor revolution

The boys are back for season three, and reflect on what has been a manic summer down at the Meadow.
They go back over the timeline of events, from Steve Cotterill's exit, Micky Moore's arrival, Matt Taylor's appointment, a re-structure and new signings.
They talk new faces, young players, departed players and preview the upcoming friendlies.
And they also talk about the death of former academy manager Wayne Evans, who passed away at his home in the US last month. To donate to his memorial fund, head to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-marsh-2?utm_term=q8dJKDn5N