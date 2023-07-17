Notification Settings

Shrews Views S3 E1: Hectic summer, signings & the Moore/Taylor revolution

By Jonny Drury

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you the new series of Shrews Views - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views
The boys are back for season three, and reflect on what has been a manic summer down at the Meadow.

They go back over the timeline of events, from Steve Cotterill's exit, Micky Moore's arrival, Matt Taylor's appointment, a re-structure and new signings.

They talk new faces, young players, departed players and preview the upcoming friendlies.

And they also talk about the death of former academy manager Wayne Evans, who passed away at his home in the US last month. To donate to his memorial fund, head to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-marsh-2?utm_term=q8dJKDn5N

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

