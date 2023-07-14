Shrewsbury Town sign former Barnsley defender Jason Sraha

The 20-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal youth player has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with a further year in Town's favour after being released by League One rivals Barnsley at the end of last season.

And he is looking forward to being reunited with assistant head coach Marcus Bignot, who was his manager during a loan spell at Guiseley.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Sraha. “I saw how high they finished last season and now I can’t wait to get started.

“A lot has attracted me to the club. They have shown a lot of interest in me – which gives you a good feeling obviously.

“I know Marcus as well – we have a great relationship. On the pitch, tactically he is really good but off the pitch he is a great guy as well.

“As soon as I walked through the door the gaffer and Marcus were the first people to greet me which was really nice.”

Sraha is Town’s fourth signing of the week – following Elliott Bennett, Eliot Thorpe and Tunmise Sobowale through the door at The Croud Meadow. And he is now counting down to the start of the League One season on August 5.

“It’s only a few weeks away now which is really exciting,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there.

“The lads have been amazing with me. As soon as I walked in the building, everyone came to greet me and showed me love. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

And on what Town fans can expect from him, he added: “I play on the left side of three centre-backs. But I like to step in and thread passes through. I like to join in with the attacking side of things as well.

“I’m comfortable on the ball but first and foremost the important thing is making sure the team keeps a clean sheet.”

Head coach Matt Taylor is excited by Sraha’s potential, but revealed Town will be looking to add further competition on the left-hand side of the back three.

He said: “Jason is an exciting young player who came through the Arsenal academy.

“He is a talented lad who had terrible luck with injuries last season.

“He’s left-footed and we have signed him because we want that balance however it’s important to note we will also be signing another left-sided centre-back to add competition to the backline.