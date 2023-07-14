Matt Taylor preparing to take charge of Shrewsbury for first time in West Brom clash

Salop's Matt Taylor is preparing for his first game in charge of the club (AMA)

It has been a bumpy road so far this summer for Salop, former boss Steve Cotterill left the club after an extended period and the new man is now in situ.

Experience campaigners like Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy have moved on to other League One clubs.

Pennington was perhaps something that was expected with his contract in Shropshire coming to an end, but captain Leahy moving on did come as a shock.

Losing someone who had such an impact on and off the pitch is hard to overcome but it is something Taylor will have no choice but to do.

There have been additions, Carl Winchester and Morgan Feeney joined on free transfers after their deals at previous clubs came to an end.

They were both eye-catching signings, Winchester was part of the squad last year as he was on loan, so Shrews fans know what he is all about, but Feeney is set to make their first appearances in a Town shirt against the Baggies, a clash which will be behind closed doors.

In the absence of Leahy, Town could with another big personality in the dressing on the field, but sadly Chey Dunkley is recovering from an Achilles injury, so he will have to wait for his first minutes of the season.

But Elliott Bennett who only signed this week is set to play - he has been given a new one-year deal at the Meadow which gives Town some much-needed experience.

They will have a few young players in the team though. Taylor Perry, who was released by Wolves, is on trial with Town and will play on Saturday.

Other young players such as Michael Parker, Nana Owusu, Josh Bailey and Declan Hutchings will all feature as Taylor only has limited numbers to choose from in the game.

These pre-season games are as much about getting minutes in the legs and getting back out there in a competitive environment - with the end result not something either side will look into that much.

It is a vehicle to prepare for the all-important one on August 5th against Cheltenham at the Meadow.