Shrewsbury Town sign Luton Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe on season-long loan

Elliot Thorpe in Shrewsbuy training kit (AMA)

Thorpe made three Championship appearances for Luton last season as they were promoted to the Premier League.

He also went on loan to Burton Albion where he made seven appearances, but only one of those was from the start and he was recalled by Luton in January.

The 22-year-old knows Salop’s new head coach Matt Taylor from their time spent together in Tottenham’s under-21 side. He can operate at right-wing-back as well as in central midfield.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s good to see everyone.

“I’ve been here for a couple of hours meeting everyone and I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“They’re a very welcoming group. Obviously, the gaffer has been very good with me, I’ve met most of the staff and the lads look good! They’ve let me know I missed a tough day today so I’m in for it tomorrow!

“When I knew of interest from the head coach I spoke to him and my agent. Shrewsbury is a big club, a solid club and I wanted to get it done as early as possible, get a feel for the place, be in and around the lads and just get going as quick as I can really.

“The games are going to come thick and fast when the season starts so, yeah, I was really happy and wanted to get it done quickly.”

The arrival is some much-needed good news for Town after their captain Luke Leahy signed for Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Although Thorpe is unlikely to fill the void left by Leahy, it is a step in the right direction, and Taylor thinks he is an exciting acquisition that can play in different positions.

He said: “Elliot can play in a number of different positions and will give us real balance on the right-hand side of the pitch. He is young and he fits the profile that Micky (director of football Micky Moore) spoke about at the beginning of pre-season.

“He is now at a stage in his career where he has to push on having had a loan last season.