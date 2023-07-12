Elliott Bennett reveals Dan Udoh's role in Shrewsbury Town return

Elliott Bennett has penned a new one-year deal at the club (AMA)

The 34-year-old left Salop at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract - but the club announced on Tuesday he had penned a new one-year deal following discussions with director of football Micky Moore, chairman Roland Wycherley and new head coach Matt Taylor.

And the Telford born wing back has revealed how the discussions around making a return to the club first came about through Salop striker Udoh

Bennett told the Salop website: "The chairman spoke to Dan Udoh I think.

"I came in and met Micky Moore and the chairman, had a good chat with them and they made it clear that they’d like to bring me back.

"The head coach came in and I was thinking 'well I don’t know if he fancies me as a player to come back' but as soon as I spoke to him he was really positive and enthusiastic about me coming back into the group.

"I know all of the lads, I know the club and I’ve loved playing for the club the past two years, so yeah, I'm delighted to get it done and delighted to be back here.”

Earlier this summer, in an interview with the Eastern Daily Express, the former Norwich City man said he was weighing up his option following his departure from Town.

He confirmed he had a handful of offers, as well as options in non-league and the chance to stay in football in a non-playing capacity.

Now he has penned a one-year deal at Salop - and is working towards being ready for the season opener next month after a frustrating time with injuries last season.

He added: "It was frustrating that I had a couple of injuries. Obviously, that’s what happens in football, it's part of it, I'm big enough and ugly enough to understand that.

"The season was good I think from a team point of view. We finished the season in a good position but it’s a new season, everyone starts back on zero and you go again.

"We have to do all of the hard work in pre-season. I’ve only been in for one day and it was hard this morning

"You get the work done in pre-season and when the season starts [you have] to be ready to go and give it your all for the 46 league games and however many cup games you play.”

The announcement of his new contract coincided with Bennett being named the PFA’s Community Champion for his work with the Shrewsbury Town foundation last season.

Bennett worked closely with the foundation, became the club's first rainbow laces ambassador and supported food banks in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

The experienced wing back added: "I'm really pleased, it’s nice to be recognised for anything.