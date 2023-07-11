Elliott Bennett signs one-year extension at Shrewsbury Town

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town.

The 34-year-old was released at the end of his contract back in May but following negotiations with the club's director of football Micky Moore, the former Blackburn man has signed a new one-year contract that will see him be a part of Matt Taylor's plans next season.

Bennett had a tough season last year as he battled with injury problems, but sources close to the players say like Harry Burgoyne he is great to have around and he has excellent EFL experience.

And he was delighted to sign an extension after conversations with the club's hierarchy.

He said: "I'm buzzing, I'm really, really, happy to be back.

"I met the chairman (Roland Wycherley MBE) and (director of football) Micky Moore at the stadium and then spoke to the manager (Matt Taylor).

"Everything they said was all really positive so I couldn't wait to come back. I'm delighted to be here and have another season at my home county club."

Bennett now joins up with the first-team squad at the Meadow who are busy preparing for the League One season.

They have their first pre-season game against West Brom at the weekend which Bennett is likely to feature in.

It is the first time manager Matt Taylor has a chance to look at Bennett in a game but he is very aware of the qualities he possesses.

"Elliott is an exceptional professional who has a strong affinity with the club and the fans – however there is far more to him coming back to the club than that," he said when he spoke about the defender signing a new deal in Shropshire.

“Elliott brings immense quality, he brings leadership and above all else he is a very good person.

“Both myself and the coaches are very much looking forward to working with him, he is a player who has played at the highest level and someone who will also help our young players within the squad.”

Shrews are expected to play a 3-5-2 formation this season and Bennett is currently the only right wing-back in the club.

So it is expected they might try to bring in someone else before the transfer window closes.

Town do still have their five loan options available to them – those moves often come about towards the end of a transfer window as soon as the clubs higher up the football pyramid decide what their own plans are ahead of the new campaign.

The signing of Bennett is a much-needed boost for Shrews fans after it was revealed club captain Luke Leahy had put in a transfer request.