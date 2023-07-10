Shrewsbury defender Chey Dunkley set to miss majority of pre-season through injury

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The defender, who started all 46 League One games last season will miss the first league game through suspension anyway, but he is set to be out for three to four weeks with what is understood to be an Achilles injury.

"Chey has a slight injury," Matt Taylor said when asked if everyone in the squad is fully fit.

"And he is unavailable for the first game anyway.

"He is working hard at making sure he gets back on the grass as soon as possible.

"I don't think it is a serious one, but it is one that will probably take another 3-4 weeks.

"Where Chey is so important is because of what he offers when we are not on the pitch as well with his leadership qualities.

"But there is not anybody if I was to stand here now, who is going to be out for months."

Throughout last season Shrews battled with injury problems - which at times meant they struggled to put seven players on the bench.

Dan Udoh and George Nurse were long-term casualties missing pretty much the whole season.

And Taylor says it is his job as head coach and the staff at the Shrews to make sure the players are worked hard but they must ensure they manage their workloads levels to prevent injuries.

He said: "When you look at Dan (Udoh) and George (Nurse) they have suffered long-term injuries but they are now at the back end of their rehab.

"Our job as a group of staff is to take the players to the edge but not push them over. We have to make sure what we do is really stretch them physically but then there is a technical aspect of how we are going to play.

"And that is what we have been doing, we have to set down some things and the players are all receptive to it and long may that continue."

Town had a week of tough training sessions last week - with them often having training twice a day as Taylor looks to implement his ideas on his team.