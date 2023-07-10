Shrewsbury close in on third signing as Tom Ware appointed head of recruitment

Tom Ware speaking to Shrewsbury Town's website (Credit - Shrewsbury Town)

Ware, who has spent the last four years at the Robins, previously had a period as a scout at Huddersfield Town and will replace Keith Burt who left the club at the end of last season.

Salop's new recruitment chief has worked with director of football Micky Moore, who also arrived from Cheltenham earlier this summer, for the past four years, and is looking forward with collaborating with him again at the Croud Meadow.

He said: "I'm really pleased to be here. Just looking at the facilities, the stadium, the training ground there are really good foundations in place so yeah, I'm delighted to be here.

"My job will be to manage that department so I'll be managing the scouts, video scouts, data analysts, and my job will be to identify players that I will then take to Micky and hopefully he can get the details over the line.

"My relationship is really close with Micky, I've worked with him for four years now and essentially he'll give me the responsibility to go out and find the players using the data and the scouting.

"We use the modern and the traditional methods for scouting and often I'll make the introductions with the agents or the clubs we're speaking to and then Micky will work on the deals.

"Micky will have a big impact in terms of identifying players. Micky will go to games and yeah, it'll be a collaboration between us and the coaching staff."

Ware, who graduated from the University of Gloucestershire with a performance analysis degree, is now tasked with building Salop's squad, and adding to the new arrivals.

Carl Winchester's loan move from Sunderland has been made permanent, while Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney has arrived after helping the Brunton Park side to League Two promotion.

Ware confirmed the club are locked in conversations with a number of agents and clubs - and revealed they are close on potentially a third addition.

He said: "We're working as hard as we can speaking to agents and speaking to clubs.

"We're hopeful that we are close on one but until it's done we don't know.