Check out the latest episode of Shews Views

Sharps, who spent two years at Salop, led the club to promotion from League Two in 2012.

During the episode he discussed his journey to the club, his two campaigns as a Salop player and the promotion success.

He also touches on the League Cup run to Arsenal, Marvin Morgan and talented youngsters, as well as his regrets over his departure, a brief spell at AFC Telford United, and his coaching career.