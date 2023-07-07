Shrewsbury Town duo George Nurse and Dan Udoh back in full training

George Nurse and Dan Udoh suffered serious knee injuries last season (AMA)

The injured duo have both been out for the best part of nine months with anterior cruciate ligament injuries they sustained in the early part of last season.

They were really important parts of Steve Cotterill’s squad in 2021/22, with both playing more than 40 League One games.

But their injuries ruled them out for almost the entirety of the last campaign and they are building back to full fitness in pre-season with them taking part in full training for the first time this week.

“Really good,” Taylor said when asked about their progress.

“It’s a case of trying to hold on to them because they’ve not played a lot of football and they want to go for it on day one!

“We have to manage them because I expect both to be big players for us throughout the season. I’m really happy to have them back. They’ve both come back in fantastic physical condition, which tells me they’ve really committed to their rehabilitation. They’re really good people and they are really good around the squad.

“Wednesday was their first full session that they have been with us with us for, so I’m hoping they can get significant minutes in pre-season and be available as soon as possible in the season.”

Shrewsbury were plagued with injuries during the last campaign and at times towards the end of the season, they found it difficult to fill the bench.

New head coach Taylor will be hoping for better luck on the injury front this year – but he says it is something that is part of the game with the effort and stress footballers put their bodies under.

He continued: “The medical staff have worked extremely hard with Dan and George.

“They are like caged animals at the moment because they have that feeling of getting back on the grass.

“We are really fortunate at the moment as we want our best players fit.

“If you speak to any coach, he wants every player out of the treatment room and on the grass. The discussions we have with medical staff and sports science staff are always ones about when they are fit as we want them now.

“But you have to understand and respect the process. Would I love everybody in the squad to be fit? Yes.