Shrewsbury held positive talks with Proud Salopians before Marcus Bignot appointment

Shrewsbury Town have appointed former AFC Telford United player Marcus Bignot as first-team coach (Mike Sheridan)

Bignot, who was confirmed as the club’s assistant coach yesterday, received a seven-match ban from an FA regulatory committee last year.

The committee found it proven on the balance of probabilities that he used an offensive term in a touchline row when he was assistant manager at Birmingham City Women. He had denied the charge.

Town made contact with Proud Salopians, a group for LGBTQ+ fans and allies as well as their women’s, and in a statement on Twitter, Proud Salopians said: “We had productive discussions with the club prior to Marcus’s appointment.

“Whilst disappointed to learn of the FA charge, we believe through positive actions since, he has shown commitment toward equality and diversity and we’re happy to welcome him warmly to Salop!”

Bignot has a wealth of coaching experience on his CV, and he comes as an assistant coach to Matt Taylor, who was appointed last week.

He worked alongside Town’s director of football Micky Moore last season at Cheltenham Town, and he has also had spells at Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town.

“I’m really keen on the infrastructure at the club,” Bignot said when asked why he has joined Shrews.

“We’ve got a director of football who I’ve worked with previously – I’m a big believer in having a director of football at a club.

“Being able to work with an exciting young head coach and coming into a club with some very good senior players, there were a lot of positives really.

“It won’t take long for us to be all singing off the same hymn sheet, that’s been very evident from the first day back.

“We had a couple of really positive meetings hosted by the gaffer. He has explained what we expect from ourselves and also what we expect of the players.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

The appointment of Bignot came after the club parted ways with previous assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham.

The former MK Dons, Bristol City and Crystal Palace forward joined Salop as part of Steve Cotterill’s backroom staff in 2020.

The ex-Shrews boss and Wilbraham knew each other from their time at Bristol City together when he was a player and Cotterill was in charge there.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Shrewsbury Town thanks Alby for his commitment and service over the last two-and-a-half years and wishes him all the very best for the future. Alby joined the club under previous manager Steve Cotterill in December 2020 in his first coaching role following his retirement as a player.

“Taking up the role six months after retiring from a highly successful playing career, the 43-year-old played a big part at the club, building good relationships with the players and backroom staff as well as stepping up to take charge of the side in 2021 – something the club will always be grateful to him for.”