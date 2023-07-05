Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury Town will wait for the right players

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor.

Salop’s head coach and director of football Micky Moore are working hard to bring in more reinforcements after Carl Winchester and Morgan Feeney became the club’s first two additions last week.

Shrews currently have 13 senior members of the squad and four first-year pros on their books.

And with pre-season action set to get under way against West Brom next week, Taylor says they are working hard to strengthen.

“Yes, but as with a lot of these conversations they seem to be protracted,” the Town boss said when asked if incomings were close.

“One thing I do know is that Micky is working extremely hard.

“The conversations I have had with him are not measured in minutes but hours, about what we need and how we can move those deals forward.

“But what I do know is that if we do not sign anybody in the next four to five days I am not concerned.

“I am not concerned because the players that we are trying to sign are players that have other clubs after them because they are good players.

“So therefore it is our job to make sure that we recruit players that want to be part of what we are trying to do this season.

“We want to be a progressive football team in this league whilst understanding where we are in the pecking.