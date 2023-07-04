Marcus Bignot confirmed as new Shrewsbury Town assistant head coach

Marcus Bignot has been appointed Shrewsbury Town's new assistant coach

Bignot was working alongside Town’s new director of football Micky Moore last season at Cheltenham Town.

And after the club appointed Matt Taylor as head coach last week he comes in as his assistant.

The 41-year-old started his playing career in Shropshire with AFC Telford United before going to represent QPR, Bristol Rovers and Millwall.

Since retiring as a player he has moved into a coaching position, working with Birmingham City women, Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town.

Speaking after being unveiled as the new assistant coach, Bignot insisted the chance to work with an exciting head coach and 'good senior players' played a factor in his decision to join the club.

He said: "I'm really keen on the infrastructure at the club. We've got a director of football who I've worked with previously - I'm a big believer in having a director of football at a club.

"Being able to work with an exciting young head coach and coming into a club with some very good senior players, there were a lot of positives really.

"It won't take long for us to be all singing off the same hymn sheet, that's been very evident from the first day back.

"We had a really positive meeting hosted by the gaffer this morning. He explained what we as coaches are expecting from ourselves and also what we expect of the players.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

The news comes as former assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham's departure from the Croud Meadow was confirmed.

However, goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen will remain at the club, and new head coach Matt Taylor is looking forward to working alongside his new team.

He added: "I think when you look at Marcus' coaching journey, his experiences, his knowledge and understanding of the level is exceptional.

"I like his manner, I like his demeanour. First and foremost he's a really good person.

"I'd met him a couple of times before and everybody I spoke to with regards to Marcus spoke of him very highly and I think we're very lucky to have him.

"The dynamics with the staff will evolve over time, we all need to get to know each other. I think it's imperative that David (Longwell), Beast (Brian Jensen) and Marcus work closely alongside each other and myself.

"I think we're blessed to have good people but I'm very much looking forward to this season and progressing so I think it's a really important good appointment for the football club."

On announcing Bignot's arrival, the club have addressed an incident from 2020 involving the 41-year-old during his stint as assistant manager at Birmingham City Women.

Bignot was charged on the balance of probabilities of using homophobic terms following a touchline row.

He has always denied the charge, however, he received a touchline ban and attended a mandatory education programme, which he completed.

In the statement, the club have said that prior to Bignot's arrival they held discussions with the Proud Salopians and the Shrewsbury Town Women's team regarding the appointment.

The club statement said: "Prior to Marcus’ arrival, the club felt it was important to take time to speak to both Proud Salopians and members of the Shrewsbury Town Women’s team to inform them of Marcus’ appointment, and did so last week. We are pleased to confirm very positive discussions were held.