Ex-Shrewsbury Town youth boss Wayne Evans dies, 51

Tributes have poured in following the death of a former Shrewsbury Town academy manager Wayne Evans.

Evans played as a defender for Walsall and Rochdale during his playing career after spells with Welshpool and Newtown.

But he moved to Shropshire and spent four years helping to bring through the club’s young players as academy manager until 2013.

During his spell at Town, he worked alongside former Shrews defenders Peter Wilding and David Hughes. He then went on to coach across the pond working in USA and Canada.

The club said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former academy manager Wayne Evans.

“Wayne was head of Salop’s academy for four years until 2013.

“The thoughts of everyone at Shrewsbury Town are with Wayne’s friends and family at this sad time.”

