Aaron Wilbraham leaves Shrewsbury Town

Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town.

The former MK Dons, Bristol City and Crystal Palace forward joined Salop as part of Steve Cotterill’s backroom staff in 2020.

The ex-Shrews boss and Wilbraham knew each other from their time at Bristol City together when he was a player and Cotterill was in charge there.

In 2021, Wilbraham took on the role as caretaker manager with Cotterill ill in hospital with Covid-19.

But with Cotterill moving on this summer and new head coach Taylor coming in to take the reins in Shropshire, it always looked likely that Wilbraham would move on.

In a statement the club said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town thanks Alby for his commitment and service over the last two-and-a-half years and wishes him all the very best for the future.

"Alby joined the club under previous manager Steve Cotterill in December 2020 in his first coaching role following his retirement as a player.

"Taking up the role six months after retiring from a highly successful playing career, the 43-year-old played a big part at the club, building good relationships with the players and backroom staff, as well as stepping up to take charge of the side in 2021 - something the club will always be grateful to him for.